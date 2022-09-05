HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after a shooting happened following a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston on Sunday night, police said.

Police were called to the area at 7326 Southwest Freeway at 11:40 p.m. to find an adult male with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Off-duty officers from multiple agencies who were working extra jobs at the concert found the man on the ground and started life-saving measures on the victim before paramedics arrived, police said. They also said they believe the victim was attending the concert.

Police said multiple gun casings were found in the area.

No motive for the shooting has been found and no information on the suspect has been given.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.