HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in front of his home in southwest Houston.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning in a neighborhood on the 4800 block of Beechaven Street.

Police said a man went outside and saw five masked suspects parked in his neighborhood and going through cars. He fired shots at the suspects and decided to get into his car and follow them around the block.

When he returned back his home, he drove pass the suspects’ silver sedan and they started firing shots at him, police said.

He tried running towards his home to take cover but collapsed from gunshot wounds and died. The suspects fled on foot, leaving their silver sedan at the scene, police said.

The victim’s wife and three kids were inside the house and were unharmed.

Homicide units are still investigating.