HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in west Houston on Sunday night.

Police say they received several 911 calls around 10 p.m. Sunday stating they heard numerous gunshots near the 6300 block of Skyline Drive.

His body was located on the walkway of the bayou with multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD homicide and crime scene units are processing the site for evidence. At this time, police are urging witness to come forward regarding this case.