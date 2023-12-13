HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out what happened at a mid-rise apartment building after a man ended up dead inside an elevator near the University of Houston.

Someone waiting for the elevator in the building found the body once the doors opened on the 17th floor.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday night at the 3700 block of Elgin Street, near Milby Street.

Police said some sort of disturbance happened at the elevator and the suspect started shooting.

Investigators said that they believe the shooting happened on the first floor. Several pistol casings and pistols were located in the elevator.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw two Black men fleeing the scene. Both were wearing grey pants, with one wearing a black hoodie and another wearing a red hoodie.

This shooting might be connected to another shooting at a Chevron gas station down the street on the 3500 block of Elgin.

At this time is unclear if both shootings are related. The investigation continues.