HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot dead in front of his home moments after getting home from work, authorities said.

The 56-year-old victim has not been publicly identified.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Grass View Drive in the Remington Ranch neighborhood in north Harris County.

Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know the motive, but they have an idea of who the killer might be.

Investigators said that the man was possibly confronted by two to three suspects, who attempted to rob him. One of the men shot and killed the victim before fleeing the scene.

HCSO investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the neighborhood to try to identify the suspects.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).