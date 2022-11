HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning in a neighborhood on the 5900 block of Werner Street near East Witcher Lane.

Houston police say the victim lived in the area.

He was found in the front yard of a home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said neighbors heard gunshots but didn’t see anything. There are no known suspects or witnesses at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.