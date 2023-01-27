HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning.

It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

But after paramedics treated the victim, it was determined that he was shot and killed.

Deputies said the victim was at a restaurant with friends.

When he left, he called his friends and told them a white Jeep Cherokee was following him.

The friends then located the 31-year-old male victim in the Home Depot parking lot, where they found him.

Deputies said it is not clear when the shooting took place.

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.