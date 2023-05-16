HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death at an apartment complex northeast of Houston.

The 30-year-old victim may have been shot on Saturday, but his body wasn’t found until Monday night.

A woman went to check on that man, who was her brother, who lived at the complex in the 13000 block of Woodforest Boulevard around 10 p.m. Monday night.

She had to force her way into his apartment, and that’s where she found him dead just inside the doorway, deputies said.

On Saturday, deputies said they investigated gunfire at that complex and they knocked on the victim’s door at that time. But no one answered.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office said that’s when the victim might have gotten shot. But that’s not confirmed yet.

The investigation is ongoing.