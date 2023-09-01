HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police investigated a homicide on Thursday night on Houston’s South Side.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday at the 3500 block of Swingle Street near Scott Street.

Police said the person was shot at least one time and was found in the middle of the road. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

There is no description of the shooter. After canvassing the area, police said neighbors heard gunfire at some point in the evening.

This was at least the fourth homicide in the city of Houston in the past 24 hours.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.