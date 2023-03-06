HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a homicide in east Houston over the weekend after a man is found dead in his SUV.

According to police, the victim, who investigators say is approximately 42 years old, was found just after midnight early Sunday morning outside of an apartment complex at the 8400 block of Bucroft Street.

Police now said that the man was sitting in his SUV in the parking lot when he was confronted by a person, who later shot the victim multiple times with an assault rifle.

Residents in the area said that they heard gunshots, but no one called 911 until someone came out and discovered the body.

Police are now interviewing neighbors to figure out what exactly lead up to the man’s death.

According to witnesses, he was last seen alive during an argument he had with a woman and her son.

Investigators also said that the man was found just a few feet away from his home. He lived in the housing complex with his elderly mother.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.