HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death near a bus stop in north Houston on Thursday night.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person being down in the 22000 block of Imperial Valley Drive, near the

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s lying on the ground near a bus stop with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man was at the bus stop with a woman and four other men when some sort of disturbance happened.

According to deputies, multiple bullet casings and some weapons were found at the scene.

There are no witnesses, and an investigation is underway.

Anyone who may have seen something is being urged to contact authorities.