HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death in southwest Houston near a school, police said Tuesday morning.

Police said that a man, believed to be in his early 20s, was found near the 5900 block of Savoy Drive near Harwin Drive around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened a block near the Academy of Accelerated Learning’s Savoy Campus, which houses sixth-to-eighth-grade students.

Assist. Chief K. Deese Briefing on Homicide at 5900 Savoy Dr. https://t.co/e3hEz2anEJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 9, 2024

A person coming into work at AAL found the body after believing that the person was sleeping. Police said the victim was shot multiple times.

The school was in lockdown early in the day, but police said that the school is open and no students were threatened in any way.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone with any information into the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).