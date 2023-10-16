HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night near Houston’s Third Ward.

It happened at the Southmore Motel, located on the 3500 block of Southmore Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, and found the victim with several gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Though an initial investigation we found the deceased male got into an altercation, at which time a pistol was produced,” Lt. J.P. Horelica with the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators say the weapon was fired at least one time. The suspects took off in a red sedan.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.