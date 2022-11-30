HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who had gone missing is found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare check when they found the man they were searching for dead on the tracks on the 11400 block of Mesa Drive.

Deputies were able to identify the victim as Leonard Prince, and he was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe the victim was shot to death after breaking into cars with two other people. Homicide investigators are working to identify the shooter in this case and determine the motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.