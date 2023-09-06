HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was found shot inside a car at Alief Taylor High School in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the entrance to the school, located at 8001 Howell Sugarland Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies found the man with a gunshot wound to the arm and transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Preliminary information indicated the man was shot as he was pulling up to a residence a few blocks away.

The victim managed to drive himself to the school, where deputies and paramedics found him.

There is no information about the shooter at this time. But police say the shooter left the area heading south on Howell Sugarland.