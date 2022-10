HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly shooting happened on Thursday night at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

Police said they received a report of an armed man chasing another man with a rifle around 7 p.m. at the Oakwood Gardens condominiums, located on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man dead.

At this time, it is unknown if the victim and the armed man were part of the same crime scene.

A description of the suspect has not been released.