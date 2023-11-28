HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in north Houston after being shot in the leg.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. Monday night. The victim was found in the playground area of a park in the 4600 block of Arlington Street.

The injured man was wheeled out of the park on a stretcher. He was taken to a nearby ambulance and is reportedly in stable condition.

After the man was taken away to receive care, Houston police stayed at the park searching for clues. The motive remains under investigation.