HOUSTON (KIAH) — In southeast Houston, police say a man was shot to death in the face over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning on the 9800 block of Hollock Street.

That’s where police say they found the victim near a small body of water. Police say the victim is a Hispanic man in his 30s.

There is no suspect information at this time. HPD homicide is investigating the case.