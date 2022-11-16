HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in northwest Houston.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at 3170 Blalock Road near Kempwood Drive.

Police say neighbors heard gunshots and when officers arrived, they found a man shot in the doorway of an apartment. He died at the scene and officers believe he lived in the apartment.

Officers said that there were no witnesses to the shooting. Currently there’s no information suspect information or motive at this time, police said.