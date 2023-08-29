HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot in north Houston in the Greenspoint area on Monday night, police said.

Houston police units arrived at the scene just before 10 p.m. at the 1400 block of Greens Parkway – near the Fall Lake Apartments — and found a man in his 30s with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Police said a witness reported hearing multiple gunshots, then saw the victim lying in the grass and called 911.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.