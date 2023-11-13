HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot and killed in front of a Greenspoint-area apartment complex late Sunday night, Houston police said.

Officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Sunday night outside the Columbia Greens Apartments, located on 832 W. Greens Road. They found a man sitting in a car outside the complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police also found rifle casings outside the driver’s side door of the car. Investigators believe that the shots came from outside the vehicle.

There is no known motive or suspect information at this time, police said.