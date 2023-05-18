HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have detained a woman and a 12-year-old over a violent situation in northeast Houston.

The incident has left a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his mid-section and stab wounds to both of his arms.

An ambulance took him to the hospital from his apartment in the 6700 block of Bennington Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers said that both the man and woman live in an apartment at the complex and think the incident may have been committed while in self-defense.

The man who was shot and stabbed should be ok. HPD will continue to investigate.