HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a man’s death early Wednesday morning after he was shot several times while inside his car at an apartment complex in west Houston.

It happened a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at the complex at 1445 Lakeside Estates Drive near Briar Forest Drive.

HPD said from the evidence they gathered at the scene, someone reached into the driver’s side window and fired the shots into the victim’s torso and legs.

Witnesses reported three to four Black men were seen running after the shots were fired.

Now HPD says a black SUV that went back to the scene might be involved in the man’s death.

As of Wednesday morning, it’s unclear what the motive is and the investigation in underway.