HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reported crash has turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead inside a car in the Third Ward on Thursday night.

Police found the victim’s body after responding to a major crash on the 5300 block of Sampson Street a little after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The car had crashed into a fence near a home. Police learned a shooting may have taken place just south of where the body was located and found several shell casings around the area.

Witnesses say they saw a possible suspect walking away from the scene, describing him as a Hispanic man.

HPD’s homicide division is handling the investigation.