HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are trying to figure out what happened to a man was shot early Friday morning in east Houston.
Around 3 a.m. Friday, Harris County Sherriff’s Office deputies responded to the Bayou Palms Apartments complex on 13455 Woodforest Boulevard near Uvalde Road. Arriving deputies found the man with a gunshot wound. They started CPR but the victim later died.
The HCSO Homicide Investigation Division is at the scene. So far, they have found several shell casings near a rear building of the complex.
The investigation is ongoing.