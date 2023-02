HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after what may have been a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston.

The incident happened on the 4600 block of Maggie Street just before 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Police were told by witnesses that they saw a dark colored SUV drive up to the man and shoot him.

HPD officers found the man dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators are still questioning witnesses in the area and going through surveillance footage.