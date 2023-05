HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for the person responsible for leaving a young man in dead in the street in southwest Houston.

According to reports, police found a man in his late teens to early 20s shot to death on the 12500 block of Shannon Hills Drive a little before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say a witness called in and told them a man was shot in the road but didn’t wait at the scene for police to arrive.

There are no suspects at this time as the investigation is ongoing.