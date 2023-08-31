HOUSTON (KIAH) — Homicide detectives are investigating who killed a man at an apartment complex on the south side.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 5600 block of Royal Palms Street near Griggs Road.

The man was found shot to death inside the apartment, he had been shot in the chest, police said.

HPD also said a young man received a phone call to go do a welfare check at the apartment. When he arrived, he noticed the door was opened — after going inside, he saw the man lying on the ground and called police.

Investigators said two people lived at the apartment, the victim and a woman.

The woman is now considered a person of interest.