HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police responded to a deadly shooting in west Houston on Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near Beechnut Street and Club Creek Drive. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was transported to the hospital, but later died.

Police said that they found the victim down near the sidewalk, but the bullet casings were found a short distance away.