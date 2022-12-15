HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store in northwest Houston Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a store located on 8935 Veterans Memorial Drive near West Gulf Bank Road.

Police say the victim is known to hang out in the area.

A customer notified a store clerk about the victim and police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found high-powered bullet casings in the street, but don’t have any more information about the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.