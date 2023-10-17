HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police need your help finding a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in the Alief area of southwest Houston.

Police were called out to the 7400 block of Cook Road a t around 10:30 p.m. Monday night after several residents reported hearing gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the street with at least one gunshot wound and saw another running from the scene. Officers surrounded an apartment they thought the suspect went into but could not find him.

A perimeter was set up to continue searching.

“There were multiple guns found inside the apartment we cleared it to make sure we didn’t have anyone inside the apartment,” HPD Lt. Joe Gamaldi said. “We are still looking for one suspects involved in the shooting.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

If you have any information on the suspect or on this case, call police.