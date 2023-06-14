HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting from Tuesday night in southwest Houston that claimed the life of a man after an argument escalated.

At this point, police said it’s unclear if there was one shooter or more than one.

The man’s body was found around 9 p.m. in the 5700 block of Fairdale Lane near Bering Drive. It is near the Club Onyx gentleman’s club.

Police say the victim was shot several times.

Investigators say there was a large party nearby and they are trying to determine if that’s related. No arrests have been made.

Officers said they have conflicting information that maybe the shooter fled on foot, or in a gray colored sedan. They are waiting on homicide investigators to get here to talk to witnesses and look at surveillance video.

The identity of the victim has not been released.