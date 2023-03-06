HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering from a near death incident over the weekend after he was found barely conscious in a parking lot in the Meyerland area of Houston.

Police say the man was coming in and out of consciousness as he tried to explain what happened to him in the parking lot of a Kroger store located at 10306 South Post Oak around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened someplace else and the man was attempting to get away after being shot twice.

He is now in stable condition but wasn’t able to say much about the suspects.