HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot overnight in west Houston.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the 2900 block of South Gessner Road near Briarpark Drive and Meadownglen Lane.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the man laying in the roadway by a wrecker, saying he had been robbed. He was taken to a nearby hospital with three gunshot wounds – one in the back and two in the ankle.

The investigation is ongoing, but police have said officers found small bags of marijuana at the scene.