HOUSTON (KIAH) — A judge set a $1 million dollar bond for Deontray Flanagan.

He’s charged with murder over the death of his 2-year-old daughter. Police say he took his daughter from a day care and then led police on a chase-turned-standoff in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said is running an internal investigation to make sure all policies were followed.

The investigation will include a thorough review of the timeline, camera footage, dispatch communications, and radio traffic, the HCSO said.

Both the HCSO and HPD responded to the scene. Both agencies coordinate regularly and this review is being conducted to assess all actions taken and to improve future collaboration, the HCSO said.

Previously, HCSO has responded to calls for service at the mother’s residence in north Harris County.

On March 15, deputies responded to the child’s mother’s home to investigate Flanagan for an alleged terroristic threat, deputies said. After taking the mother’s statement, the responding deputy consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, and it was determined that there was not enough evidence to support filing a criminal charge at the time.

A welfare check was conducted in an attempt to locate Flanagan, but all attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, deputies said.