HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man was sentenced to five life sentences for a 2018 crime spree that left three people dead.

This comes after Jose Rodriguez plead guilty to three counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Rodriguez, 51, was a convicted sex offender who was out on parole at the time. He cut off his ankle monitor to escape detection.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez agreed to three sentences of life without parole, which will be stacked, meaning they must be served one at a time, ensuring that he will never leave prison.

“This was a series of horrible and violent crimes, and we were preparing to seek the death penalty,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “This plea agreement ensures that Jose Rodriguez will never again breathe free air and can never appeal these convictions or prison sentences.”

Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to two armed robberies and must serve two additional life sentences, also one at a time. He agreed to pay two fines of $10,000, one for each armed robbery. As part of the agreement, Rodriguez cannot appeal the convictions or the sentences.

Rodriguez, a habitual offender who had recently been paroled from prison at the time of the crime spree, did not speak during Tuesday’s hearing except to signal his agreement with the plea. He did not give a reason for his actions.

Monday, July 9, 2018: Rodriguez robbed a man in his 80s and held him at gunpoint during a home invasion.

Friday, July 13, 2018: He killed Pamela Johnson, 62, inside her home in the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive and stole her car.

Saturday, July 14, 2018: He fatally shot 28-year-old Allie Barrow inside a Mattress Firm store where she worked in the 7000 block of FM 1960.

Monday, July 16, 2018: He shot a 22-year-old METROLift driver in northeast Houston around 3 a.m. The driver survived.

Later that day, he gunned down Eduardo Magana inside a Mattress One store along the North Freeway near Crosstimbers just after Magana had taken his lunch break.

Assistant District Attorney Samantha Knecht, chief of the DA’s Major Offenders Division, and ADA Mary McFaden, chief of the Domestic Violence Division, handled the case and were preparing to pick a jury in January for a death penalty trial for Rodriguez before reaching the plea agreement.

If the case had gone to trial, a Harris County jury would have had to convict Rodriguez of capital murder, and he would have faced either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. He then would have been allowed to appeal both the conviction and the punishment.

“Our hearts go out to all of the families of the victims and the surviving victims,” Knecht said. “We also want to thank all of the law enforcement officers, including the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, for all of their hard work on this case.”