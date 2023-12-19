GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A repeat drunk driver has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing two Galveston teens in a crash in Galveston last year.

29-year-old Keith Aaron Brazier pleaded guilty to two charges of murder and one charge of intoxicated assault.

In September of last year, investigators said Brazier had only been out of jail for a few hours, when he was intoxicated again and ran a red light, hitting a Jeep with four Ball High School students inside.

One of the students was killed at the scene and another died later at the University of Texas Medical Branch.