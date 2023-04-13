HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Houston after a man collapsed in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Surveillance footage shows the man being shot twice in his legs around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. It happened across the street from where he was found on the 9600 block of Homestead Road.

After he was shot, police said he stumbled into the apartment complex and collapsed out of shock.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police do not have a motive or suspect at this time.