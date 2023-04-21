HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man shot to death in his car in a busy intersection on Thursday night, and police are looking for suspects.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Main Street and the South Loop.

The man was already dead when police arrived.

Witnesses say the victim was inside his Cadillac Escalade when another driver pulled up in a black SUV alongside him.

The suspect got out of his vehicle — rifle in hand — and opened fire, killing the victim.

A nurse just getting of his shift was behind the victim’s car when the shooting happened. He tried to help the victim.

Police are still trying to determine a motive but initially believe this was a targeted attack.