HOUSTON (KIAH) — A first date turns deadly for a man walking along a sidewalk near a popular donut shop in the Montrose area.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, when Houston police said the man and woman had just left the Voodoo Doughnuts store and were walking along the sidewalk on the 1200 block of Westheimer Road when the woman saw a car traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control, jumped the curb, striking the victim, knocking him a good distance away, then hitting a pole. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The woman driver, along with two passengers inside the car, were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

The investigation continues.