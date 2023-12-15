HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was hit and killed in north Houston and one person has been arrested.

It happened at 10 p.m. Thursday night in the 6100 block of North Shepherd Drive.

According to Houston police, a man was crossing the road when he was hit by a driver. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped at a gas station nearby and spoke to investigators, who decided to not press charges against him in this incident.

However, police said the driver smelled like marijuana, so he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.