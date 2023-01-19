HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in Houston’s Third Ward who got shot in the head was able to walk somewhere to find help Thursday morning.

Houston police say that man, who is in his 60s, was sleeping inside an abandoned RV in the 3300 block of Elgin Street.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, a bullet hit him in the head. Still, he was able to walk three blocks to Reeves Street, where he was able to call for help, police said.

An ambulance then took him to the hospital where doctors expect him to survive.

Police do not know if someone shot him on purpose or if a stray bullet hit him.