HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead this morning after being struck by a car on the 800 block of FM 1960 near Greenbrook on Monday night.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said the driver of a black sedan struck the pedestrian crossing the road outside of the crossing walk a little after 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, deputies said.

At this time, the identity of the man who died has not been released.