HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is not expected to pull through after he was hit by a pickup truck in east Houston.

Happening around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, Houston police said the man’s truck broke down on I-10 eastbound near Uvalde Road. He was waiting for help when he was hit by a white pickup.

CPR from paramedics failed and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

The driver in the white pickup was not hurt and is cooperating with police.

The East Freeway was reopened around 4 a.m. Monday morning.