HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after trying to cross the feeder lanes of the Southwest Freeway.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at the 6100 block of the freeway near Windswept Lane.

Police say a car was traveling in the Westpark Drive exit lane of the Southwest Freeway when the pedestrian crossed in front of the driver.

The driver attempted to stop but struck the man. The driver remained at the scene and didn’t show signs of intoxication, police said.

There were several passengers in the car at the time of crash including young children and a woman.

The driver is not facing any charges at this time.