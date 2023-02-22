HOUSTON (KIAH) — An elderly man had to undergo surgery in the night hours early Wednesday morning after being shot in the chest in northwest Houston.

Police say the man is in his 60s and was found shot in the chest around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on the 8400 block of Westcott Street.

Police are looking for clues as to what led up to the man’s injuries, but has so far only found shell castings and a gun outside of the residence he was found.

It’s not known if the gun belonged to the victim or the suspect, nor if the victim was inside or outside at the time of the shooting. But police think it may have been an attempted robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.