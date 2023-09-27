HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 19-year-old shot at least five times in a drive-by shooting was flown by Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night in northeast Harris County in the 11730 block of Greenglen Drive near Ralston Street in the Greensbrook subdivision.

Harris County investigators have spoken with people in the neighborhood, and all they’ve told is that the victim was on the street when a dark colored sedan drove by and someone in the car started shooting the victim.

Another neighbor says he saw a person, possibly a man running east, then west away from the scene.

It’s unknown if the shooting victim lives in the neighborhood, but an investigation is underway to determine why the man was shot.