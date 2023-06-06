HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting at a home in northwest Houston.

Police recovered nearly 20 rounds of shell casings from a small caliber pistol at the home at the 8500 block of Lamppost Lane.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said it happened around 11 p.m. Monday night when the man in his early 20s was shot in the torso during the rapid gunfire. He was taken to the Texas Medical Center and there is no word on his condition.

It’s reported that one more person in the home may have been hurt but deputies are waiting to confirm.

At this moment, an investigation is ongoing as deputies talk with witnesses.