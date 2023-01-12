HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot during an ambush-type robbery in east Houston.

It happened right after midnight on the 210 block of Armstrong Street near Clinton Park Street and Fidelity Street.

Police said the victim was at a Planet Fitness gym nearby when a group of women asked him for a ride home.

When he tried dropping the women off, one woman jumped out of the car as two men armed with guns approached them.

One of the suspects fire shots at the victim, striking him in the abdomen, police said. But he was able get away and find help.

The investigation is ongoing.