HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot by a Houston police officer in northeast Houston on Sunday night after refusing to get out of his car.

Police said an officer shot a suspect around 7:40 p.m. Sunday at the 8400 block of Tidwell Road near Haddick after they say the man refused to get out of his car after the officer smelled marijuana.

They say the man acknowledged he was smoking but refused to get out.

Officers tried to physically remove him, and they say he resisted.

Officers said they tased the man and that didn’t work.

Police said an officer shot the man after another officer says the suspect was reaching for a gun.

The man jumped out of the car after being hit and ran into the gas station, where officers took him into custody after a brief struggle.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. No officers were injured.